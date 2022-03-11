Talent Management Team of the Year 2021: Venables Bell + Partners

As businesses around the world adjusted to working remotely, Venables Bell + Partners underwent a massively fruitful restructuring. With a diverse team of employees, the agency works on an agile model today, bringing in more business than ever.

Its hubs in San Francisco, Austin and New York City are hybrid work-friendly, with all employees receiving more than just monetary support. VB+P offers lengthy maternal and paternal leaves, vacation benefits and support to all workers because it believes that’s how the best talent is harnessed.

The agency’s parental leave program has been recognized as an industry best by Campaign US for two consecutive years. Coupled with its consistent efforts to increase the diversity quotient of its leadership teams, this has put a spotlight on the agency’s values. In the 20 years of the agency’s existence, it has been driven by three core values: truth, fire and love.

By cultivating strong relationships and inclusive culture, it has secured 12 new clients just this last year. One of the biggest contributors to VB+P’s growth has been the people and experience team. The leader of the team, Mary Johnstone, has spearheaded many of the biggest achievements and accolades awarded to the agency in the nine years she’s been a part of VB+P.

It’s safe to say that human resources is an agency’s biggest asset, and VB+P has proven how success is a direct output of continuous feedback and recognition for performance efficiency. The annual check-ins, bonuses and personal support employees find also enable the agency to outperform its competitors year after year.