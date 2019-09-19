Tag launches new mantra: Improve. Imagine. Ignite.

Global creative production and content company Tag has launched a new mantra - "Improve. Imagine. Ignite." - to help better describe its services and what differentiates it from competitors in the market.

Previously, Tag used a variety of taglines, such as, "The leading independent creative business," which Global CEO David Kassler said has a certain accuracy, but is a bit dull and unoriginal.

"The new tagline came from thinking about the way we want to be perceived in the marketplace and how we operate with our clients," said Kassler. "We really challenge our clients to think differently; we have deep, long relationships with them; and we continually find better ways of working with them."

Parent company Williams Lea Tag, which expects to see revenue of €1 billion this year, is also looking to increase its brand recognition in the Americas with the new tagline.

Nearly half of Tag’s revenue comes from the U.S. market and the company acquired two shops in North America last year, yet the brand is still fairly unknown in the states.

Ajit Kara, Tag’s CEO of Americas, said our "growth in the Americas has been significant, but quietly under the radar."

The company, he said, hasn’t been spending money on marketing itself in the U.S., so with the new tagline, it wants to get the brand name out there.

Tag will take an initial idea or asset developed by a creative agency and produce thousands of other relevant pieces content quickly and with consistency on a worldwide basis, said Kara.

"We’re delivering a lot more with a lot less," he said, adding that the company - which works with the likes of Heineken - also helps with the physical output in terms of finding new channels and ways to market for clients.