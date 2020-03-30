Taco Bell can't give out hugs, but it can share 1 million tacos

Taco Bell is giving away approximately one million Doritos Locos Tacos this Tuesday as a gesture of support to customers going through these tough times.

Deutsch Los Angeles is supporting the giveaway with a brief schedule of broadcast and social ads. A 15-second spot captures the moment: "We’d give you a hug but for a long list or reasons, we can’t."

Service is drive-through only, as kitchens remain open but tables do not at restaurants across the country. Additionally, the Irvine, Calif., fast-food chain’s foundation announced a $1 million donation to No Kid Hungry.

The Tuesday taco giveaway comes exactly one week after a group of restaurants, including Panera Bread, The Habit and Veggie Grill, along with PepsiCo and Visa, supported the Great American Takeout night to support restaurants.

The Great American Takeout 2 is taking place this Tuesday as a "Back for Seconds" night, according to John Truscott, the founder and president of High Wide and Handsome, the Culver City, Calif., ad agency that spearheaded the takeout.

"For the past few weeks, we've been focused on making Taco Bell the safest place to work and eat, and now we're giving America free tacos as a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities," said Mark King, chief executive officer of Taco Bell in a statement.

The chain is also re-launching a round-up program at drive-throughs so customers can donate the change to No Kid Hungry. Other coronavirus support initiatives include giving excess food and produce to local food banks and redirecting Taco Bell Taco Trucks to become mobile commissaries to feed healthcare providers and essential workers.