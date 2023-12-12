Taboola's Adam Singolda on helping news publishers diversify revenue and brand safety
In an exclusive interview while in Singapore, the chief executive and founder of Taboola makes the case for how he is helping news publishers survive while ensuring brand safety for advertisers at the same time.
For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber.
Click here to view our subscription options, which now include access to the 2023 Agency Performance Review — a comprehensive analysis of agency business in the past year.
If you are already a subscriber and can't see this article: Click here to activate your subscription.
For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.