T-Pain Is ‘Cousin T’ in ‘90s-themed Lipton campaign

Lipton Tea bottled the nostalgia people are feeling as they reunite with families after more than a year of pandemic separation with a ‘90s sitcom featuring T-Pain.

“Have Some Tea With Cousin-T,” created by agency Ten35 and production company Vandal, goes old school with T-Pain as the playful character, Cousin T.

The campaign’s three spots feature Cousin T dropping by to see his family to highlight Lipton Tea’s new flavors for the Southern market. Each flavor represents one of T’s “personali-teas:” There’s Southern Sweet Tea for when T is feeling helpful, Georgia Peach Tea for when he “wants to turn up” and Green Tea for when he needs to focus.

In the ad “Dinner,” Cousin T drops by unexpectedly at his aunt and uncle’s house with three cases of Lipton Tea and a suitcase as he prepares for a family dinner The spot “Grillin’” features Cousin T and his uncle having a grill off, and shows how well Georgia Peach Tea pairs with BBQ ribs. And the spot “Road Trip” features the family bonding over music while sipping Green Tea and Georgia Peach Teas.

The campaign emulates a ‘90s TV sitcom with a laugh track and audience applause.

T-Pain was the right fit for the brand because of his southern roots and “personable” approach, said Chauncey Hamlett, vice president and CMO for PepsiCo Beverages North America South Division.

“This idea of partnering with influencers in a very authentic way to bring a big brand creative strategy to life is big,” Hamlett said. “We hit it on the head with T-Pain because he fits our brand strategy extremely well. The creative also shows how we can push the brand forward and adapt to different markets.”

Fans can get in on the action by texting "GRILLWITHT” to 99888 or visit GrillWithT.com to win a BBQ experience with T-Pain catered by a local Black-owned restaurant. The first prize winner will receive a custom BBQ grill complete with accessories and a year’s supply of Lipton Iced Tea.

Lipton Tea and T-Pain, in partnership with Pepsi Stronger Together, will also donate $5,000 each to six local restaurants for restoration and support following the pandemic.