T-Mobile bottles up the spirit of 5G with gin and ginger beer launch

It’s always 5 o’clock somewhere — and T-Mobile is ready to toast to a successful year.

The telco released two limited-edition beverages on Wednesday, Ultra Capacity 5Gin and non-alcoholic Extended Range 5Ginger Beer, to celebrate to celebrate its Extended Range 5G network covering 300 million people, and its Ultra Capacity 5G network, covering 150 million people.

“A wireless company launching gin and ginger beer seems like an odd pairing, but it really isn't for our brand and who we are,” said Janice Kapner, T-Mobile’s EVP & chief communications and brand officer, ahead of the announcement. “We pride ourselves on doing stuff differently.”

T-Mobile partnered with Heritage Distilling Company, a majority women-owned business in the Pacific Northwest, to create Ultra Capacity 5Gin. The product, packaged in a premium black bottle, features Heritage’s Elk Rider Gin, which includes a combination of botanicals crafted through a special field-to-flask distillation process.

The mobile carrier also teamed up with craft soda maker Jones Soda Co. to launch Extended Range 5Ginger Beer, a premium non-alcoholic brew that is widely available — just like T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G network.

T-Mobile published a series of recipes for budding mixologists to try at home, like the Magenta Martini, a spin on the classic martini, and the 5Ginger Mule, a non-alcoholic version of a Moscow Mule.

“Last year, when we said we’d cover 300 million people with 5G by the end of 2021, people thought we were crazy. Now, we’ve blown by that goal six months ahead of schedule, and we won’t stop building the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile, in a press statement. “Now, we’re gonna celebrate in a way only T-Mobile would — by bottling the Un-carrier spirit. Yes, you heard that right. And as we begin to get back to all the things we have missed, it's time for a celebratory toast with 5Gin and 5Ginger Beer. You know the GIF from The Great Gatsby? That's me right now. Cheers!”

Customers can purchase Ultra Capacity 5Gin for $30 and a six pack of Extended Range 5Ginger Beer for $10 on t-mobile5gin.com, starting on June 24 at 12 PM PST. The brews are only available for a limited time.

T-Mobile, which closed its nearly $26.5 billion merger with Sprint in 2020, has launched similarly innovative campaigns in the past.

In 2019, T-Mobile partnered with Taco Bell to launch T-MoBell, a hybrid pop-up store in three cities offering free food, an exclusive, limited edition T-MoBell Freeze and mobile swag. And in 2017, the mobile carrier introduced T-Mobile ONEsie, a full-body fitness tracker that monitored vital signs, sleeping, waking, breathing, movement, body position and more.