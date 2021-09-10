SXM Media expands programmatic buying for podcasts

Buyers can now buy podcast inventory programmatically across Sirius XM, Pandora and Stitcher, according to SXM Media the ad sales organization spanning the three audio properties.

The new offering creates one access point for buyers to invest across SXM’s portfolio, per the company’s announcement at the IAB podcast upfront on Thursday.

Advertisers can now buy programmatically on Pandora, Soundcloud and podcasts exclusive to SXM Media’s network from NBCUniversal News Group, CNBC, MSNBC, Stitcher and SXM Podcasts.

The tool also includes audience targeting and brand safety controls for advertisers, which work by using transcription technology to categorize podcast content, Claire Fanning, VP of ad innovation strategy at SXM Media told Campaign US.

“Advertisers can now buy podcasts with control levers that can replicate and help them scale beyond [buying a single] show,” she said.

While the new tool does not include measurement capabilities, Fanning noted that in early testing, SXM Media found “effectiveness [went] up when targeting improved.”

The announcement comes as audio advertisers continue to bemoan the limits of podcast ad measurement.

“[There is] a spectrum of podcast buying that we want to support,” Fanning said.

SXM Media has over 44 million podcast listeners across more than 5,000 shows. Podcast advertising revenue is expected to exceed $1 billion this year, though programmatic buying represents less than 5% of that revenue.