Swanky airport lounges obsolete thanks to Uber's Comfort Club

You know what you need more of this holiday season? Comfort.

Aside from Christmas Day (which hopefully has you plonked on a couch in front of a fire somewhere), you’ll no doubt be dashing from A to B, and D to C, and -- of course -- W to Z (the worst one).

Uber knows the deal. That’s why it’s launched the Comfort Club -- a new option that offers up highly-rated drivers with extra legroom.

In celebration of the launch, Uber created an installation at Chicago's O’Hare Airport, an area with features including noise cancelling headphones, complimentary warm and cool beverages, and extra extra leg room. Importantly, there will be fuzzy socks, eye masks, ear plugs and a promo code for $30 off their next Uber Comfort ride.

Jenny Avallon, head of marketing U.S. and Canada, said: "At Uber, we’re always focused on getting our customers from point A to point B in the most seamless and enjoyable way as possible. Our recent launch of Uber Comfort is all about putting comfort within reach through an upgraded ride.

"The Comfort experience includes a newer mid-size vehicle with a highly rated driver that offers extra legroom and rider preferences such as conversation preferences and temperature control."

Hal Kirkland, director at Tool of North America, which helped create Uber’s latest spot, added: "The struggle of holiday travel is universal which means you don’t have to be too heavy-handed with the moments you choose to depict; people’s imaginations and memories will do the rest. I was also very happy we wrangled an incredibly apt Stealers Wheel classic as a soundtrack."