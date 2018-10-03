Survival is the focus of new brand consultancy The HMS Beagle

Survival of the fittest. That’s the heart of Lynn Power and Joseph Jaffe’s new brand consultancy, The HMS Beagle, aptly named after the ship that Charles Darwin rode around the world as he came up with his theory on evolution.

Power, former CEO of JWT NY, and marketing entrepreneur and author Jaffe will help clients of all sizes on their own survival journeys in these extremely competitive and transformative times.

This spring, The HMS Beagle developed a proprietary platform called "Survival Planning," which includes three capabilities: brand modernization, talent design and business transformation.

"Survival today isn’t a given for brands, in fact, it is quickly become the exception," said Power in a statement. "It takes more than a new creative campaign or adoption of a cool new technology to get you there – it requires a bold mix of capability building and talent design."

So far, the agency is working with a few clients, including knowledge creation and connection platform Currnt.

"Whether an early stage startup or a legacy brand, both have the same thing in common – survival," said Jaffe in a statement. "The fast track to survival is the ability to adapt to change."