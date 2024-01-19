The ‘Superhuman’ revolution: Transforming health in the tech era

Havas’ inaugural “Superhuman” report, launched at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Showcase (CES), navigates a redefined realm of health and wellness bridging the intersectional healthcare gap with AI-driven, hyper personalized concepts and services. New tools and grassroots data are democratizing treatment and care for the underrepresented and underserved, making health the defining lens through which every consumer vertical is being supercharged.

Join Eric Weisberg, global chief creative officer of Havas Health & You, as he speaks with Campaign US about the growing symbiosis between technology and humans — bringing us all the power to create our own health ecosystem.