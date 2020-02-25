SuperHeroes agency stokes up some caliente chat on a cold day

Think about all the things you really wouldn’t want to do on a blisteringly cold day.

Stopping to talk to a stranger on the street as Mother Nature does a number on your face is probably way up there.

But SuperHeroes NYC is challenging this with its new creation: The Hand Warmenizer.

It’s literally a hot new project, born from a collab with artist George Barratt-Jones, which encourages strangers to warm their hands in public and stoke up from chat in the process.

The design accommodates up to six people and ensures that participants are facing each other during their warm up. And with their phones out of reach the only thing left to do is, you know…talk.

SuperHeroes’ Founder and ECD Rogier Vijverberg: "We love doing side projects. In this project, the goal is to bring people together, and have them talk to each other. We created this installation together with artist George Barratt-Jones, who is known for bringing happiness to public environments. Isn’t that what our industry should be all about?"