Supergoop names Digitas its US media agency of record

Buzzy sun care brand Supergoop has named Digitas its U.S. media agency of record, the agency shared exclusively with Campaign US. The partnership kicked off on Jan 1.

Digitas won the account in a competitive pitch.

Its responsibilities for Supergoop will span paid search, paid social, display, video, retail strategy, influencer and data and analytics. The agency’s New York office will lead on the account, with additional support from its Boston headquarters.

Digitas declined to share the size of the account in billings; COMvergence estimates Supergoop’s U.S. media spend at $10 million on digital channels only.

Supergoop brings on Digitas as it eyes further growth and global expansion as consumer demand for sun care products increases. According to a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global sun care market was valued at nearly $14 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $19.65 billion in 2030.

Britany LeBlanc, Supergoop CMO, said in a press release that, almost 20 years after the brand’s launch, “our research shows that more people understand [sunscreen’s] importance, so we’re focused on acquisition, loyalty and getting people to wear it every single day.”

Per the release, Supergoop chose Digitas as it sought a media partner “with an innovative problem-solving approach and the ability to seamlessly execute across media activations.”

“We are excited to partner with Supergoop and use our networked approach to connect the brand more effectively to new audiences,” said Megan Jones, Digitas’ chief media officer, in a release. “We aim to build upon their impressive brand loyalty and presence in the beauty industry by connecting brand and performance outcomes with data at the core.”

Supergoop has expanded rapidly in the past few years, reporting $250 million in sales in 2022, up from $20 million in 2017. The brand, founded in 2005, describes itself as the first protective beauty and skincare brand to put sunscreen at the forefront and takes an educational approach to encourage consumers to wear SPF each day.

Digitas ranked No. 32 on Campaign US’ latest U.S. media agency rankings.