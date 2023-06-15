Supercharge your customer relationships

As customer acquisition costs continue to rise and data deprecation poses growing constraints, it is more challenging than ever to deliver the most effective customer experience (CX). To tackle this issue, it’s crucial to combine CRM and commerce for end-to-end customer engagement. Both CRM and CX decision-makers understand that integrating CRM and commerce data is an essential step to remain competitive and achieve success.

During a recent Campaign US webinar, editor Alison Weissbrot moderated a discussion between Amy Lanzi, CEO at Digitas North America and executive sponsor of Publicis Commerce, and guest speaker Ted Schadler, VP and principal analyst at Forrester Research, about research commissioned by Publicis Commerce and conducted by Forrester Consulting, which delves into the challenges and opportunities of leveraging CRM and commerce data to build outstanding customer experiences.

Orchestrating the customer experience

Marketers are increasingly expected to leverage different datasets to meet customer needs across the journey in a cohesive and holistic way. The goal at Publicis is to help clients “move someone from the first purchase to [becoming] a loyal customer and a superfan of our brands,” Lanzi said. However, at many organizations, each department is focused on its own KPI. “Often that KPI isn't necessarily getting consumers to fall in love with us, which is really what we want to do over time with our consumers,” she said.

What Forrester Consulting has found in analyzing customer impact “is the critical importance of alignment,” said Schadler on the webinar. “We have separation and it's causing a challenge that we can overcome.”

The study highlighted how brands “are swimming in tons of data across different places but they're having a hard time translating CRM and commerce data into actionable insights for them to do something meaningful with that,” said Lanzi. The vast majority of survey respondents (82%) say it’s important to combine these two types of data to achieve customer engagement goals, but more than three-fifths (62%) find it challenging to bring the two together. However, if done successfully, almost four-fifths (72%) feel they could expect transformational or significant benefits.”

“People know they have an opportunity and the question becomes how to execute,” Schadler said in his presentation. “You should be able to use that data to guide both your communications and messaging and also their experience on their path to purchase, their next touch, their next engagement.” Closing that knowledge gap is a key opportunity for companies today.

Connecting the dots

Nearly all respondents (95%) report that firms face specific challenges collecting and storing data. “We have all of these data systems to store data that grew naturally and organically, and now we see if those things could come together in some meaningful way, we can act on this insight that's buried inside these core systems,” said Schadler on the webinar.

At Publicis, the focus is on experience orchestration to drive business and overcome silos. “There are different stakeholders across the way who are making different decisions that then create trapped data and an inability to connect it,” explained Lanzi.

The utilization of first-party data to generate insights and personalization is critical but inconsistent. Nearly two-thirds of automotive respondents said they are utilizing data, compared to only 39% of retailers. Automotive companies may have “more ability to find what insights are going to drive behaviors because they've been tracking somebody through their own dealer networks,” said Schadler in his presentation. As a result, “there's an interesting enablement and perceived permission.”

The fact is, customers opt-in to have a better experience. Yet, retailers aren’t using their first-party data “to grow their core business, which is how you are not only getting that first person to walk into the proverbial storefront, digital or physical, but then create a meaningful relationship with them by connecting the two things,” Lanzi explained. What brands really don’t want is for customers to unsubscribe due to the fact that “you’re not creating something that's helping them in some way versus trying to sell them more things.”

Permission is critical. “That customer experience has to be great in every dimension because the payoff is very high, in loyalty, retention, higher commitment and happier ownership, which then leads to more referrals,” Schadler said.

Creating more meaningful impact

While nearly nine-tenths (87%) of respondents agree that maximizing the value of first-party data is crucial, only half (53%) report using it on a regular basis.

“Some of our clients have a nice handle on their core consumer but they don't know how to continuously enrich that so they know more,” Lanzi said. It becomes an issue “if your first-party data feed isn't up-to-date and fast and in real time.” In addition, the first-party data that does come in is “not being fed into something that then moves from commerce to CRM or some other part of the organization so we can continue to build the brand.”

Most brands need to embrace the lessons learned from digital native brands to create more meaningful engagement, communications and loyalty. For example, “those brands have tended to think about what the customer experience is and what they want it to be, and listen and learn,” explained Schadler on the webinar. Digital native brands “act on first-party data, mine that data, know that data is out there, inventory what they've got and have an all-in, very customer-centric view of how to utilize that information to provide a better, happier customer experience.”

Nearly two-fifths (38%) of respondents cited a lack of access to retailer data or external partner data as a challenge to connecting CRM and commerce. “There’s a huge opportunity to learn more about how your brand is performing inside of a retailer ecosystem in something like a cleanroom which enables you to co-mingle in a privacy appropriate way so that you're not only building your brand in another ecosystem, but you're also doing that in partnership with the retailer,” said Lanzi.

The truth is “there is a mutual benefit when a retailer works with a brand to find those insights that lead to a deeper engagement and a better result,” said Schadler in his presentation. Even though identity matching may be a challenge, the lack of a perfect match “doesn't mean you don't have an understanding of what that intent signal is,” he said. And it’s very important not to let perfection get in the way of progress, he advised.

Breaking down silos

Alignment is critical in the pursuit of a better customer experience. However, four-fifths (83%) of survey respondents agreed or strongly agree that CRM and commerce have historically operated as separate functions but for most organizations, CRM and commerce both live in marketing, and they feel that they're getting in their own way as a result.

“The shared care-abouts happened when the company realized that the way they've been operating is not working,” Schadler said on the webinar. Many companies now understand that collaborating internally and externally will generate better results. “The agreement to work together starts with an agreement that we’re pursuing something bigger than a single conversion goal or loyalty count or something else, that we’re really in pursuit of a happy customer that’s more profitable,” he added.

Look at how customers feel about the brand from an experience standpoint, Lanzi advised. “If someone feels great about your brand, they’re going to continue to buy the brand and they’re also going to have agency in your brand and become a superfan and an influencer,” she said. Customer lifetime value is a key metric and place to align. The truth is “if you don’t get them now, you’ll lose them or you may never be able to get them back in,” she said.

That knowledge of what a happy, profitable customer lifetime value is can be found in the CRM data. “Once we start to put the pieces together with a single purchase experience across all the purchase touch points, there’s payoff in terms of more efficiency, higher engagement, faster time to completion,” said Schadler in his presentation. Start by connecting internally. “If you're in CRM, you need to be reaching out to somebody who's thinking about purchasing commerce to find out what their care-abouts are and you may have a lot more in common than you thought you did,” he concluded.

Download the full study here.