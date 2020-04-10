Super glue, nuclear fission and an empty theater: Inside Ohio DoH's viral mousetrap video

If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re in for a treat.

Ohio Department of Health’s social-distancing campaign has been live for around 24 hours and already amassed millions and millions of views.

This viral peeper-pleaser came from the minds over at Real Art agency, and is a classic story of genius, bootstrapped creativity combined with good old fashioned word of mouthery.

"There's a lot of ‘quick, get something out there’ messaging going on right now around the pandemic -- we knew it would be tough to cut through the noise and make something that resonated," said Andy Nick, design director and video team lead at Real Art, a production and creative shop based in Dayton, Ohio.

There was no pitch. There was no time for a pitch. Real Art was recommended to Ohio DoH by a former client who started working for the government body a few months back. Agency folk got on the phone as soon as they could to pitch the line creatives know all too well: "Hey, what if…"

Nick continued: "Obviously the ping pong balls and mousetraps have been a metaphor for things over the years. It's been used to describe nuclear fission, etc. So the concept isn't novel, but we figured that "distancing" the traps at the end would send the right message."

Most importantly, this was an idea that could be filmed and produced without talent and six-feet apart.

With the idea set, they needed a venue. Real Art had just finished rebranding the local theatre association, Dayton Live -- a physical space which can’t be used right now for public gatherings. The owners were kind enough to let them shoot on the stage over two days.

Next they needed supplies. A mass Amazon delivery of mousetraps would take too long to arrive. So a skeleton crew went store-to-store gathering as many as they could. The original plan was to snag 3,000, but 500 seemed to be more than enough to create the stunning visual effects now doing the rounds globally.

"We worked lightning fast," Nick explained. "DP setting up four high-speed cameras for each shot, a producer sanding the logos off the traps as fast as she could, and I set them all up and directed."

They ended the first day a tad frustrated, having only one shot in the bag. And it took eight hours to set up. So the crew changed their plans for day two with smaller grids and more close-ups.

A lot of people have been asking how we did the @OHdeptofhealth video (aka - the Mouse Trap project). Here's an iPhone clip of our first "shot", which took 8 hours to set up. pic.twitter.com/3xxjiiz2N5 — Andy Nick (@nickAD) April 9, 2020

For the final shot, which demonstrates distancing, superglue was used to freeze the traps.

"We figured it would be impossible to bounce that ball perfectly the first time, so we made sure we could do plenty of takes without having a chain reaction go off," he said.

The kicker? It worked perfectly the first time.

Ingredients for a viral sensation: Creative minds. Shoestring budget. Two days shooting. One week from pitch to play. And a whole lot of bruised fingers.