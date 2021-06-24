“More than ever, programmatic out of home has had to work harder to justify its place,” noted Gavin Wilson, chief revenue officer, VIOOH, at the top of Campaign Connect’s “Super-Charging Multichannel Campaigns with Programmatic Out of Home,” session.

In an extensive presentation that covered opportunities for programmatic OOH, Wilson urged listeners to ask themselves:

Where does programmatic OOH sit on any media plan?

Which audience am I really targeting and how efficiently?

Are our channels better suited to the role programmatic OOH offers?

While planners, buyers and marketers are looking at the display market “with some skepticism,” Wilson explained that with undetermined rulings over cookies, there is “great uncertainty around how consumers will react to alternative means of data capture and how will brands will make up for that by building their own first party data assets and strategy.”

While nothing is yet solidified regarding these changes, the vast amount of unknowns “create a degree of uncertainty that allows for another channel to carve out its role in the delivery of fulfillment.” In Wilson’s opinion, the programmatic outdoor ecosystem can fill that gap.

“There are no cookies and no third-party data capture challenges,” he reiterated. “The question buyers are asking, therefore, is if they can get outdoor in a programmatic option, why wouldn't they use it to complement any direct buying with a media owner or supply-side platform (SSP)?”

Wilson urged listeners to consider their media consumption in front of screens during COVID, “hours a day on Zoom, Teams, Google Hangouts, or otherwise glued to a mobile device.” Citing The Harris Poll’s confirmation that device fatigue was real, he noted that “with that fatigue comes apathy to media consumption across those devices, coupled with an ever-growing desire to be out and about, to move freely around cities and countries.” This, in essence, “is when you start to create a strong and genuine demand for outdoor media consumption.”

The merits of the channel are perhaps more enhanced now than ever Wilson posits, “as consumers strive for a consumption of media — media they haven't experienced in over a year — tailored to many, relevant for all and different from the norm.” The channel can also compete in “hyper-flexible buying that allows for reactive and proactive planning.”

Wilson also notes the medium’s zero viewability issues and brand safety topics, saying, “No one wants their brand alongside inappropriate material which can often be seen in programmatic display against the long tail of publisher sites.”

Back in October 2020, VIOOH asked 600 U.S. buyers, agencies and brands where programmatic OOH sat in terms of its role. The main questions were:

Is it meant to drive awareness or results?

Is it a channel to build a brand, longer term, or there and then?

Should the channel sit at the start of that cross-channel customer journey, or somewhere lower down the engagement rankings?”

The results showed 53% of respondents saying it was useful for brand-led campaigns and 59% stating it was the right channel for performance. “Clearly, some people are still undecided as to the best purpose for programmatic outdoor,” said Wilson. To him, this means the channel wears two hats, “both of equal importance; both interchangeable to suit the need.”

Wilson suggested that in a time in which display is losing billions of dollars of spend, coinciding with a time that people are craving new formats of media to digest, it is the perfect timeto invest in OOH.

“Maybe,” said Wilson, “what we all need a little change in our lives.”

Catch the session on-demand here.

To view the VIOOH State of the Nation report, go here