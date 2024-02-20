Super Bowl LVIII ads were not effective at reaching diverse audiences

An analysis of data from Alltold and System1 shows that while diverse characters got more screen time during the ad breaks, lack of inclusive storytelling left diverse audiences feeling disconnected.

by Bailey Calfee

For full access to this article, you must be a Campaign US subscriber to the Knowledge Tier.

Ready to join the Campaign US commnity? 

Explore our subscription options

Click here 

Already a subscriber but having trouble accessing the article?  No worries! 

Sign in below to activate your subscription and start unlocking all the content.

For support, please email: campaignusa.support@haymarketmedia.com or call (800) 381-0891.

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Become a member

From $219 a year

  • Full access to campaignlive.com
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Plus lots more...

Choose a package

Custom Pricing for Group Subscriptions

  • Get company-wide access for your team, department or entire organization.

Contact Us for Rates

Need to activate  your membership?