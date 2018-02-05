Super Bowl LII superlatives from VCU Brandcenter

The VCU Brandcenter advertising students got together to watch the Super Bowl commercials last night (and some football too.) Our crew was comprised of students from across all tracks—strategy, brand management, copywriting, art direction and experience design. And while millions are celebrating the Eagles, we’re, of course, celebrating Tide.

A huge congrats to all the brands and agencies who braved advertising’s biggest stage. We hope our careers lead us to this stage one day too.

Here’s our collective take on the spots from last night’s game.

Best movie trailer: Solo

Most tone-deaf: MLK Dodge RAM

Most shade thrown: Wendy's

Cutest couple that ever was: Tide & Old Spice

Most cringe-worthy: Diet Coke

MVP: Tide

Most delicious: M&Ms Danny Devito

Twinning: Stella Artois and Budweiser water ads

Campaign I wish I had in my book: Surprise Tide ads with David Harbour

Honorable Mention: RAM (Vikings)

Most fun to watch: All 12 Super Bowl ads created by Brandcenter alums ;)