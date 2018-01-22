Super Bowl LII Ad Digest

The price of a 30-second spot during Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 has topped $5 million, so it's no wonder brands and agencies want to direct as many eyes to their work as possible.

As in previous years, that eans we get to see many of the ads before they officially debut during the Big Game. We're collecting the spots as they become available, so you can watch them without any distractions. For more in-depth Super Bowl news, check out the Hub.

Groupon with Tiffany Haddish by O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul

A Groupon bit on Jimmy Kimmel last year landed comedian Tiffany Haddish a gig as spokeswoman for the brand, and now she’ll star in a 30-second Super Bowl spot, too.

Hyundai teaser from Innocean

Last year, Hyundai surprised three members of the U.S. Armed Forces with trips home to see their families. This year, the car manufacturer promises to do one better and surprise millions of people.

M&M’s "Critics’ Review" teaser

M&M’s Super Bowl LII spot gets an over-the-top review from critics in this cheesy teaser. The real 30-second ad from BBDO will run during the first quarter of the game.

Pepsi with Cindy Crawford

The supermodel returns to the Super Bowl to recreate her iconic 1992 commercial, this time accompanied by her son, Presley Gerber.

PepsiCo "Face Off: DORITOS BLAZE vs. MTN DEW ICE" by Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage go head-to-head in a 60-second spot that pits two of Pepsi’s brands against each other, a Super Bowl first.

Pringles "Flavor Stacking" by Grey

Pringles makes its Super Bowl debut with a 30-second spot in the first half of the game. "More people will see me in this than they have in the last three movies I’ve made," says ad headliner Bill Hader.

Skittles "Most Exclusive Super Bowl Ad Ever" by DDB

No matter how many people tune into this year’s Super Bowl, only one person will see Skittles’ ad for the big game, though everyone else will be able to see his reaction.

Stella Artois "Taps" by Mother

The beer brand released a somber 30-second spot starring Matt Damon, to help raise money for Water.org. It’s also one of the first brands to release the entire Super Bowl spot, rather than just a teaser.