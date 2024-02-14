Super Bowl halftime star Usher lends his voice to Sanofi diabetes campaign

Sanofi, a manufacturer of insulin products and a diabetes treatment, enlisted music superstar Usher — Super Bowl LVIII’s halftime headliner — and other celebrities in its campaign to encourage everyone to take a Type 1 diabetes test.

Sanofi worked with agency Ruder Finn on the campaign, The 1 Pledge, featuring the pop star who has a child with Type 1 diabetes. The push also stars Robin Arzón, VP of fitness programming at Peloton and a motivational speaker, who has the disease, and Adam Schefter, an ESPN NFL reporter, whose wife has Type 1 diabetes.

In March 2023, Sanofi acquired Provention Bio, maker of a diabetes treatment, for $2.9 billion. Provention manufactured a drug, teplizumab, which, in November 2022, was approved in the U.S. as the first treatment to prevent the onset of symptomatic Type 1 diabetes.

“What Sanofi wants to do — and obviously they have an incentive to do so because they own the rights of the drug — is to find these people before they have symptoms because if they already have symptoms, it's too late,” said Dr. Irl Hirsch, an internist, endocrinologist, and professor at the University of Washington Medicine Diabetes Institute.

Sanofi sponsored an ad promoting The 1 Pledge campaign that appeared in the official Super Bowl magazine and program. The push als includes videos with the three paid spokespeople in which they recount their experiences with diabetes.

“My child's energy just dropped and goes from being extremely energetic to just completely drained,” Usher recounts. “You're trying to figure out what's going on, what's happening. You’re filled with anxiety because you want to figure out what's going to make them feel better and get them back to normal. My child was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.”

He encourages people to get screened and says, “If I had access [to testing] before the symptoms arrived, I could have been prepared for the shock” of a diagnosis.

“That doesn’t have to be your reality,” Usher says.

In addition to the three primary spokespeople, the campaign also has 48 influencers, including patients, caregivers and medical professionals, according to Ruder Finn. The company held a kickoff event for the campaign on November 1 in Times Square. The effort’s website features information about Type 1 diabetes and screening and encourages people to take a pledge to get tested.

“​The goal of the movement was to drive our audience to The1Pledge.com to take action,” said Laura Ryan, Ruder Finn EVP of corporate communications, via email. “This website educated users on the risk of [Type 1 diabetes] and the benefits of screening. We saw an opportunity to provide tools that could personalize risk based on risk factors, map out the screening process and identify the most appropriate screening option.“

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.S.