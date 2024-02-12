All the Super Bowl campaigns with a Kelce or a Taylor Swift reference

Several Super Bowl LVIII campaigns either feature a relative of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce or touch on his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

In fact, the moment that the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs won the right to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the big game, American Airlines created two special Super Bowl flights saluting the power couple.

Here’s what other brands are doing to capture the Kelce-Swift magic.

Frank's RedHot

Philadelphia Eagles star and Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, has partnered with Frank's RedHot for a series of ads showcasing his love for the hot sauce. He is telling fans to “share a post of you putting Frank’s on the food you love” and tag @franksredhot with #FranksSweepstakes to win $1,000. Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis is supporting this campaign.

Dove

Kylie Kelce, wife of Jason Kelce, has teamed up with Dove with an important message to #KeepHerConfident after new research co-commissioned by Unilever’s beauty brand found 45% of girls drop out of sports by age 14 due to low body confidence. Edelman is the PR firm behind this campaign.

Lindt & Sprüngli

Another brand working with Kylie Kelce is Lindt. She is sharing her tips for how Lindor chocolate “can be the unexpected treat at every viewing party this year,” according to a Lindt & Sprüngli statement. FleishmanHillard is supporting this effort.

Ziploc

To reduce food waste, Ziploc has appointed Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, as the brand’s first chief leftover officer. Her first order of business is to encourage fans to have Ziploc bags in tow as they head to Super Bowl watch parties to take home their leftovers. Through social content, digital ads and media interviews, Donna Kelce is sharing her tips on maximizing leftovers. Zeno Group is supporting this campaign.

Cetaphil

Although skincare brand Cetaphil’s big game commercial does not have Swift or any Kelce family members in it, it is inspired by the fact that Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce has driven record numbers of female and young viewers to the NFL.

The touching spot highlights how fathers and daughters across the country have strengthened their bond by connecting through a newfound common interest in football. Lippe Taylor is the agency behind the work.

This story first appeared on PRWeek U.S.