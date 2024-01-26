Super Bowl ads are better safe than sorry

The Super Bowl has always been considered advertising’s biggest creative showcase.

For one night, hundreds of millions of viewers are not only watching the same broadcast at the same time, they’re also tuned in and even anticipating ads from some of the country’s most iconic brands.

But in 2024, things are different. People don’t tune into broadcasts as often at all anymore, let alone at the same time. When they do, their eyes and attention are split between what they’re watching and the small screen in their pocket.

The Super Bowl is one of those rare broadcasts that has resisted the fragmentation of linear and cable TV audiences. Last year’s championship game drew in 115.5 million viewers, setting a record for the most-watched Super Bowl of all time.

For advertisers looking to grow awareness among a large, captive audience, the Super Bowl is unparalleled in a world of dwindling options for mass reach. The demand for such coveted inventory has driven the price per 30 seconds of airtime up to $7 million this year.

In other words, the stakes are high.

To add complexity, the opportunity to reach Americans with a message we can all unite on – or at the very least, enjoy – is few and far between in our polarized society. As my colleague Sabrina Sanchez wrote in her Creative Fix column this week, the Super Bowl is simply too big of an investment to warrant taking big creative risks that could alienate a portion of the audience – particularly when times are so fraught.

And Joe Staples, CCO of Mother and creative behind many Super Bowl ads, told me on the Campaign Chemistry podcast this week: “It’s a risk because of how much it costs. You can fuck up publicly quite easily.”

It’s why we're seeing the steady rise (and arguable overuse) of celebrities in Super Bowl ads, sometimes at the expense of storytelling and insight. It’s why advertisers are again leaning into uncontroversial characters such as babies and dogs and relying heavily on humor and nostalgia.

It doesn’t help that the same directors continue to be given the biggest and highest-paid Super Bowl jobs, limiting the diversity pool behind the lens.

For some brands, the pressure to get it right is acute. It's no coincidence that Anheuser-Busch, Super Bowl mainstay and parent of embattled brand Bud Light, is returning to the game this year with five spots across Bud Light, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra. With two 60s and one 30, it is the biggest ad investment in the Super Bowl this year (I’ll let you do the math).

Budweiser released a teaser revealing it would feature the Clydesdales in a 60-second spot. Meanwhile, Michelob Ultra is leaning into star power with a 60-second ad starring Lionel Messi. And Bud Light will use humor and introduce a new character as it continues to clean up the mess from its flopped partnership with Dylan Mulvaney.

It’s the Super Bowl playbook to a tee: Nostalgia, check. Celebrity, check. Humor, check.

Not all advertisers will stick to the playbook this year. Hopefully one or two will catch us by surprise. I’m personally looking forward to Duolingo’s 5-second ad and to seeing how wacky nostalgia brands including Drumstick and Nerds approach the Big Game.

As Staples says: “I'm just looking for the outliers…I just want somebody to try something.”

I think as a creative industry, we can all get behind that.