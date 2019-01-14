Sun-Maid unveils first campaign in decade

Remember those little red boxes of unfiltered happiness? They’re back.

Sun-Maid has launched its first campaign in more than ten years.

"Grow Young," created in partnership with agency quench, will roll out on January 14 via television, digital, social, out-of-home and PR and in the coming months.

"There's a special kind of magic in childhood and the feelings that come with remembering this simple yet happy time," said Harry Overly, CEO and president of Sun-Maid.

"Millennials, specifically, love to evoke the wistfulness of being a kid -- and now they can experience that again through their children, making new memories.

"During our research, we uncovered Sun-Maid has a strong emotional brand equity, with consumers of all ages remembering the raisins from childhood and the nostalgic memories they elicit. With our new 'Grow Young' campaign, we look forward to reigniting those feelings with Sun-Maid products and sparking new moments of joy and curiosity for families."

Launching its first 360-degree marketing drive is part of a significant brand transformation that began around a year ago with the hiring of Overly.

With an aggressive target growth goal of $100M within five years, Overly aims to reignite the Sun-Maid brand by firing on all cylinders with compelling activations, storytelling, increased product innovation and a more strategic retail plan and presence.