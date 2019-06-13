My summer playlist: Rob Reilly, global creative chairman, McCann Worldgroup

Like old holiday movies that never seem to get old no matter how many Decembers go by, songs that remind you of past summers also stand the test of time. So, my playlist won’t consist of any tracks from today, but rather, ones that I could listen to over and over forever.

I also picked songs that most people know instead of obscure ones you’d have to search the vinyl bins in a Gowanus record shop to find.

P.I.L. – "Rules And Regulations"

Whenever I feel like I am playing it too safe, I crank this to remind me to stay crazy. Johnny Rotten to the rescue.

Radiohead – "Killer Cars"

I was young and living scrappy as a copywriter in NY in 1995. The city was electric when they came to town and played small clubs like Tramps. Epic shit.

The Clash – "Police on My Back" (live at Shea Stadium version)

These guys just didn’t give a fuck about pissing people off.

MGMT – "Time To Pretend"

I love this song. It sounds so positive but the lyrics are super dark about hard drugs and reckless behavior. The juxtaposition is genius. I bet many have erroneously used it for a brand essence video.

The Black Crowes – "Wiser Time"

Two brothers singing in harmony. There is something about being blood-related that makes it sound magical. And it is a song about being on the road a lot and the good and bad that comes with it. Kind of like advertising.

David Bowie – "Life On Mars"

One of the greatest songs ever written about escapism from everyday life. It’s helpful sometimes living here in the States. ;)

Chet Baker – "Summertime"

No singing. Just Chetting and chilling.

Madonna – "Ray Of Light"

I do not like Madonna’s music. But I like hearing this song when Dave Rolfe drags me to the hipster Shelter Island bar, Sunset Beach. He loves to dance.

Gregory Porter – "Hey Laura"

Okay, this one is not that old, but it has my wife’s name in it and she is one badass woman. I really had no choice to end it any other way.