My summer playlist: Harry 'Bee' Bernstein, chief creative officer, Havas New York

I’m really sensitive to what I put into myself, from the food I eat to tv and films I watch, and especially the music I ingest. Coming up with ideas is magic; I still get excited when one appears and music is the wand. I listen to mostly vinyl and hate to use my phone for music if I don’t have to since it takes me out of the moment. But of course, if I’m commuting, driving or exploring new artists, digital music will suffice.

Music just sounds better in the summertime. I love the seasons of the east coast because when summer comes I don’t take a second for granted and these tracks score those moments. The summer light makes me feel like I’m in a 70’s film.

Here are some tracks that I’m probably listening to while you read this:

Major Lazer – "Get Free"

This song make me want to throw my phone into the ocean, run down the beach until I get hot, jump into the water, lay on the hot sand and stare up at the sky.

Terry Riley – "Performance One - Part 1"

When the noise in my head blinds my vision to create, this song aligns with my brain waves to take me to the other world.

Arthur Russell – "That’s Us/Wild combination"

I like to play this song when I’m alone in the morning during the week while I’m having a cup of coffee, watching the sunrise and thinking of my weekends with Alee, my soul mate.

Kid Cudi ft. Pharrell Williams – "Surfin’"

I listen to this before I walk into a new business pitch.

Shenseea ft. Tyga – "Blessed"

New hit alert! This is my family summer anthem. We play it loud and dance!

Krishna Das – "Baba Hanuman"

I have to listen to this when I’m walking to work on a 90 degree plus day in the city with shoes on to center myself that I’m walking in the right direction.

DJ Khalid Ft. Jay Z, Future and Beyoncé – "Top Off"

I grew up in Queens NYC where we use to have sound systems in our car, and couldn’t wait for that first warm day to blast music and drive around. When I’m being obnoxious, this song is playing really loud with my windows down while I’m driving. I might not being going the speed limit.

Crosby, Stills Nash – "Helplessly Hoping"

I wish I could play acoustic guitar and sing so I could play this song at sunset on a beach somewhere on a hot August night.

Childish Gambino – "Summertime Magic"

That summertime song that is just is a summertime song with the word summertime in the chorus.

Bruce Springsteen – "Thunder Road"

I grew up going to the Jersey Shore with my family every summer. Bruce was my mom’s favorite and she would play this song for us. Summers at the shore were special and this song brings me back there.

ASAP Rocky – "Peso"

This song reminds me of a moment when New York was New York again. There isn’t a summer that passes where I don’t play this driving down Broadway. I’ve gotten older, beard longer, family grown. But ASAP will forever have left your mark.