Study: Consumers want brands to use their favorite emojis

Emojis are a cultural phenomenon - so much so that more than half (64 percent) of emoji users say they are more likely to open an email from a brand with their favorite emoji in the subject line, according to new research.

Adobe’s Emoji Trend Report, released in time for today’s World Emoji Day, surveyed 1,000 U.S. emoji users to get the inside scoop on these popular icons.

The report reveals that 58 percent of users are more likely to open an email from a brand that has an emoji in the subject line - regardless of whether or not it’s one of their favorites. And 64 percent of emoji users are willing to make purchases using emojis, with meals taking the top spot (19 percent), followed by movie tickets (15 percent) and clothing (13 percent).

More than four out of 10 people are more likely to buy products that are advertised using emojis (44 percent) and six out of 10 people prefer brands that use emojis to match their own personalities.

When it comes to social media, 51 percent of respondents said they are more likely to engage with a brand’s posts that include emojis.

Respondents also said that when emojis are used at work, the majority of emoji users feel they positively impact likability (78 percent), credibility (63 percent) and make positive news more sincere (74 percent).

And the top three favorite emojis of all - rather unsurprisingly - are the crying laughing smiley, the heart and the kissy face. Happy World Emoji Day.