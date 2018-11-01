Students urged to donate yearbook quote to curb gun violence

There have been more than 65 shootings in American schools this year.

That’s more than one per week.

In a bid to curb the violence, States United to Prevent Gun Violence has teamed up with Grey New York to launch "Common Sense Quotes" -- a new initiative that re-imagines the power a simple yearbook quote can have.

Rather than a song or lyric or joke, students are encouraged to donate words which call legislators to action, or share their thoughts on what gun-free environment looks like, as those in charge continue to turn a blind eye to the bloodshed.

"In the quest for common sense gun reform, students around the country are finding their voices," said Nick Wilson, executive director of States United to Prevent Gun Violence. "And what better place for them to express their opinions than through a space they've been expressing themselves for decades: the iconic student yearbook quote.

"At States United to Prevent Gun Violence, we support student efforts to make a difference. That's why it was important for us to get behind these students and this initiative. We want to help amplify student voices around the country so that America can take one more step toward safer schools and a safer society."

As part of the campaign includes donateyourquote.com has been created so students can generate a shareable image pledging their commitment by uploading a yearbook photo and their own quote.

A video, entitled "Donate Your Quote," has been launched and features 14 real students' thoughtful quotes to spread the word to their peers.

The organization’s goal is to amass all the quotes received in a physical book that will be shared with members of Congress to spur common sense gun reform.

John Patroulis, chief creative officer of Grey New York, said: "With gun violence in the headlines and the midterm election days away, States United is looking to high school seniors to lead the way and be the generation that finally makes Congress listen and enact common sense gun reform. There is real wisdom in their quotes."