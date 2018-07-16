StubHub plays on your impulses with 72andSunny campaign

Impulsive types this way -- StubHub has you covered.

The ticket marketplace teamed up with 72andSunny to recreate that internal conversation you have when spontaneity takes over.

"Be There" features three celebrities -- rapper Future, Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley and Los Angeles Angels’ Albert Pujols -- who take on unexpected roles as a sommelier, a pottery instructor and a hardware clerk.

"We've all had those moments where we're trying to decide whether or not to get tickets to a live event, said Sean Matthews, creative director at 72andSunny Los Angeles. "StubHub gives you the power to turn those impulses into actions. This campaign brings that internal dialogue to life with your favorite musicians and athletes magically showing up to convince you to get tickets to see them live. It's a fun, exaggerated metaphor for how the impulse to do something exciting plays out in our heads."

The campaign, which launches today, follows research that suggests live events play a critical role in shaping who fans are.

Olivier Ropars, StubHub CMO, added: "Our goal is to establish a real, meaningful connection between the brand and those who love live experiences.

"We want to not only show them what we offer and all the tangible reasons they should choose StubHub, but also what we stand for -- which is connecting fans with live experiences that shape their lives."