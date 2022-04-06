Promotional feature
WPI

How strong are your client-agency relationships?

Added 38 minutes ago
Funny wedding cake top, bride chasing groom

Have your say for the chance to win a $750 of your choice.

You experience both the pains and pleasures of a marketer-agency relationship every working day. You know what makes your life easier, you know what helps grow your business and keep customers happy. And you know when it’s going wrong.

That’s what Campaign and Worldwide Partners (WPI), a global network of independent agencies, want to investigate. Consumers are more demanding and discerning than ever. The digital revolution has democratized feedback; there’s a global cost-of-living crisis as energy prices drive inflation ahead of wage growth; corporate ethics has never had more influence on demand. This means brands and their agency partners have a huge responsibility.

How are we coping? How are our partnerships helping or hurting the customer experience, client satisfaction and the bottom line? We want to borrow a moment for a thoughtful take on the nature of client-agency relationship and how it impacts the effectiveness of our work.

In return, enter our prize draw for a $750 voucher from a retailer of your choice, we’ll share the results AND we’ll invite you to an exclusive session during Cannes Lions this year, where we’re crafting a client-agency working manifesto, to improve the dynamics for all of us.

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US