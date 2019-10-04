String of creative wins powers Havas to top of summer's new business league

Havas has risen to the top of this summer’s new business league.

A slew of recent creative wins from Michelin, White Claw (Hispanic market), Donut Shop Coffee, LA Clippers, Kombrewcha and part of Gap has put Havas Worldwide in first place for August, according to data collated by R3 consultancy.

The network closed out summer with an estimated year-to-date overall revenue of $41 million.

Elsewhere, Ogilvy and Publicis are benefiting from the Mondelez win.

Greg Paull, principal at R3 Worldwide, said: "The Mondelez creative move was the biggest assignment to drop this month with Publicis and Ogilvy taking the lion’s share of the work

"This month saw a strong performance from Digital first specialists – with Digitas, Isobar and Wunderman Thompson all moving up on solid wins.

"Carat’s Vodafone win saw them move up to head the media agency table with US independent , Horizon Media close behind."

August creative new business league

Top 10 global creative wins

Top 10 U.S. creative wins