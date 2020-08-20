Stressed? Take a trip to Jet-Puffed Nation

Some brands allow creatives to overdose on cute, shaking the dust off childhood memories and putting them out there for everyone to enjoy.

Jet-Puffed marshmallows’ new creative direction provided that opportunity for VaynerMedia, which created a one-minute commercial that is an animated Candyland fantasy. New packaging by Jones Knowles Ritchie updates the more basic, pillowy, plastic packages of the past.

The spot features a cosmic Jet-Puffed marshmallow, with twinkly eyes and blissful grin. It floats through the sky, beyond cascading rainbows, soaring past a jar of milk that spills into a mug of hot chocolate and s’mores in the making.

The spot takes viewers on a journey through Jet-Puffed Nation, with animation by Aardman Animations, the creators of cartoons such as Wallace & Gromit and Chicken Run. Woolly Music created an original nursery song.

"We’ve all had that moment when you bite into a marshmallow and experience that tooth hug of yummy goodness that makes reality sweeter, if just for a moment,” said Matt Herr, creative director at VaynerMedia, in a statement. “That’s what Jet-Puffed Nation is all about. It’s the permission to escape whatever is weighing you down and look on the positive, lighter, fluffy side of life.”

Stress reduction is an unspoken theme of the campaign, perhaps as an antidote to the times.

“Our goal was to ensure all aspects of our brand, from packaging to creative, exuded that same marshmallow-induced joy people have come to expect from the Jet-Puffed brand,” said Allison Kelly, associate director of core desserts at Jet-Puffed parent Kraft Heinz.

The new packaging features a bold rainbow, unfurling across the front, with Jet-Puffed Nation characters beaming away. The typography of the Jet-Puffed name is much fluffier and bolder than in the previous version, where lettering was restrained by a blue outline. The old packaging also boxed the nameplate and logo of parent company Kraft inside a blue rectangle with just a hint of rainbow trim on either side.

“The vibrant colors and witty tone of voice, along with the brand’s characters provide a playful, energetic toolkit for expressing the brand’s personality: delightfully uncomplicated, upbeat and quirky,” said J.B. Hartford, creative director at JKR, in a statement.