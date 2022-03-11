Strategic Planner of the Year 2021: Jeff McCrory, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

As the author of over 15 brand strategies just last year, Jeff McCrory has created a name for himself based on his ability to drive growth. Taking brave leaps and proving success is possible without taking the orthodox route, he is the man behind creative problem-solving at Mischief @ No Fixed Address.

McCrory has long believed in the power of collaboration, and this past year was another testament to that. Having more than doubled its client roster, Mischief launched over 15 campaigns last year, all of which led to an increase in tangible business metrics for its partners.

As a strategist, McCrory juggles creatives, cultures and insights. Without the fear of presenting “risky” or “radical” ideas, he helped multiply Mischief’s 2021 revenue, with a whopping 504% increase compared to 2020.

Spending a few hours with white papers, social listening and brand tracking is McCrory’s sprint to a successful strategy. So while data and research provide the rock upon which to lay the foundation, he’s shown that cross-discipline and human truths are the secret behind actionable plans.

The industry recognition for McCrory has been no less impressive than Mischief’s viral campaigns, with three Effies to his name in the first year alone. For client Alpha Foods, the If A Plant Can Be Meat solution led to a 358% increase in new customers and a 220% increase in online orders.

By marrying social media networks with fierce leadership, McCrory’s way of working is giving the next generation of talent the voice of freedom.