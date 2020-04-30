The story behind McDonald's 'Lights On' remote production

Earlier this month, McDonald’s released an ad called "Lights On" to tell consumers that its Drive Thrus remain open and its deliveries are still going out amid the pandemic. But how was this 30-second spot put together so well in the days of social distancing?

Here’s the scoop. Pulse Films director Ryan Booth remotely directed 16 directors of photography (himself included) to capture the illuminated McDonald’s golden arches across the U.S.

Booth carefully planned routes for the DPs that adhered to social distancing guidelines, making sure that everyone on the production team worked safely in isolation. After finding the closely McDonald’s to each of the DP’s self-quarantine home-base through Google Maps, they had to either walk or drive alone to the location to shoot footage. Strict one-hour shooting schedules were put in place for everyone, starting at the break of dawn.

Once the footage was shot, Booth worked with the post-production teams, as well, to ensure a beautiful end product.

The voiceover in the spot states, "For all those going out each day doing what they can to hold us all together… we’re here to help those helping us all by keeping our lights on."