StockX unveils new inclusive logo

Resale marketplace StockX is changing up its look with a new logo, unveiled Thursday.

The global resale and trade marketplace, which specializes in limited edition pop culture products including sneakers, apparel, collectibles, trading cards, electronics, watches and handbags, will now fashion a symmetrical, arrow-less “X” to its name.

The change is a push for greater inclusivity of women and other consumers, Deena Bahri, CMO of Stock X said, adding that the arrow was commonly associated with the international symbol for male.

“[StockX] is about making it possible for anyone who is interested in purchasing and participating [in culture] to do that by breaking down barriers [to buy collectible products],” she said. “This is about empowering everyone and anyone who wants to be in this space to do so with confidence.”

In addition removing the arrow, the “X” in the logo visually resembles a percentage sign, a nod to the company’s stock market branding, which suggests exclusive collectible items can rise or fall in value with changes in pop culture.

The rebrand also features bright pastel colors and mood board collages, and shows off emerging categories on StockX such as electronics and handbags, to attract more female customers, “an area of hyper growth and focus for us,” Bahri said.

The new logo “reflects the aesthetic that the next generation customer values,” she added.

While the rebrand doesn’t represent a new beginning for the company, it reflects “the change and evolution the company has undergone in the last two years,” Bahri said.

During that time, StockX has added new products to its marketplace including electronics, watches, handbags and more trading cards, and has expanded into Europe and Asia.

The new logo will appear on the company’s website and digital channels first, and will roll out on packaging in phases over the coming months.

Resale marketplaces like StockX are burgeoning as people seek discounts on luxury, collectible goods. StockX recorded $1.8 billion in gross merchandise value and closed more than 7.5 million trades in 2020. More than 200 million people visited the platform last year as active buyers increased by more than 90%.