Stillhouse donates metal shutters to gulf coast hurricane victims

The Gulf Coast can’t catch a break.

The region was battered again last week by Hurricane Sally, just weeks after Hurricane Laura displaced tens of thousands of residents.

Stillhouse, the premium spirits brand owned by alcohol giant Bacardi, identified an authentic way to help those made vulnerable by the storms by tapping into its signature stainless steel packaging.

Through the “Unbreakable” shutters initiative, the brand partnered with disaster relief nonprofit SBP to donate and install more than 400 metal shutter panels to vulnerable homes in Bay County, FL. The shutters are made from the same materials Stillhouse uses to create its cans, and demonstrate how metal can be more resilient than glass -- a notion core to Stillhouse’s brand.

Shutters are branded with Stillhouse’s logo and quotes such as “Unbreakable Bay County” and “Unbreakable Nation.”

“Our Stillhouse spirits are packaged in 100% stainless steel cans instead of glass bottles,” said Jennifer Pisciotta, VP global marketing at Bacardi, in an email. “This point of difference gave us the idea to see how else we could use metal for protection.”

The initiative kicked off with a two-minute video showcasing jarring images of the damage left behind from this year’s hurricanes with testimonials from people impacted by the storms. “Hurricanes always find a way into our home through a window,” one storm victim said. “Glass is glass,” said another. “It breaks.”

Stillhouse shot the video with a minimal production crew while adhering to CDC guidelines for COVID-19, strictly enforcing social distancing and taking frequent temperature checks throughout, Pisciotta said.

People living in coastal US cities are increasingly vulnerable to hurricanes; 2020 (the year that keeps on giving) is set to experience the highest number of storms on record, which could result in up to $34 billion in economic loss in the region.

The pro-bono effort is a first for Stillhouse, which was acquired by Bacardi in late 2019.

“We hope to do so much more to help people,” Pisciotta said. “Our intention is to bring the unbreakable spirit of the Stillhouse brand to life by aiding vulnerable communities.”