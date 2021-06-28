Stevenage Challenge is the best BK campaign at Cannes

Cannes is over, the results are in and the winners have taken home their Titanium, Gold, Silver, Bronze awards.
Burger King outshone the competition with the coveted Creative Brand of the Festival award after snagging a Titanium Lion for Stevenage Challenge, and a Gold, Silver and Bronze Lion in Film for Moldy Whopper on Friday.
The RBI brand also took home several other awards in the Outdoor, Direct, Social and Influencer, Brand Experience & Activation, PR, Creative Effectiveness, Radio & Audio and Industry Craft categories, most for both “Stevenage Challenge” and “Moldy Whopper.”
But which one was the best one? Campaign US readers think “Stevenage Challenge” takes the trophy.
Burger King has swept several categories at the Cannes Lions Festival so far, taking home several Grand Prix, gold, silver and bronze awards. But which BK campaign is the best?— Campaign US (@CampaignLiveUS) June 24, 2021
Grand Prix
- Outdoor Lions
- Burger King’s campaign Moldy Whopper, including executions "Day 35", "Day 28", "Day 32", created by David Miami, Ingo Stockholm, Publicis Romania
- Direct Lions
- Grand Prix for David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King's "Stevenage Challenge"
- Social & Influencer Lions
- David Madrid and David Miami, Burger King, "Stevenage Challenge"
- Brand Experience & Activation
- David Madrid and David Miami, Burger King, “Stevenage Challenge”
Gold
- Outdoor Lions
- Burger King’s campaign Moldy Whopper, including executions "Day 35", "Day 28", "Day 32", created by David Miami, Ingo Stockholm, Publicis Romania
- Direct Lions
- David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King's "Stevenage Challenge"
- Creative Effectiveness Lions
- FCB New York, Burger King “The Whopper Detour”
- Radio & Audio Lions
- David Madrid and Pickle Music New York for Burger King’s “Sneezing and Bumping into Elbows”
- David Madrid and Pickle Music New York for Burger King’s “What’s Wrong with this Baby?”
- David Madrid and Pickle Music New York for Burger King’s “Not Starting Startups”
Silver
- Outdoor Lions
- David Buenos Aires, Burger King, “Home of the Billboards”
- Direct Lions
- David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King's "Stevenage Challenge"
- Social & Influencer Lions
- David Madrid and David Miami, Burger King, "Stevenage Challenge"
- Radio & Audio Lions
- David Madrid and Pickle Music New York for Burger King’s “Sneezing and Bumping into Elbows”
- David Madrid and Pickle Music New York for Burger King’s “What’s Wrong with this Baby?”
- David Madrid and Pickle Music New York for Burger King’s “Work says nothing”
- David Madrid for Burger King’s “The King of Stream”
- PRLions
- David Miami, Ingo Stockholm, Publicis Romania for Burger King’s Moldy Whopper,
Bronze
- Creative Effectiveness Lions
- FCB New York, Burger King “The Whopper Detour”
- Direct Lions
- David Madrid and DESEIF Madrid for Burger King's "The Menu Court"
- Brand Experience & Activation
- David Madrid and David Miami, Burger King, “Stevenage Challenge” (2)
- Radio & Audio Lions
- David Madrid and Pickle Music New York for Burger King’s “What’s Wrong with this Baby?”
- Industry Craft Lions
- TBWA/ Helsinki for Burger King Findland’s “Love Conquers All”
- Burger King’s campaign Moldy Whopper, including executions "Day 35", "Day 28", "Day 32", created by David Miami, Ingo Stockholm, Publicis Romania