Stevenage Challenge is the best BK campaign at Cannes

Cannes is over, the results are in and the winners have taken home their Titanium, Gold, Silver, Bronze awards.

Burger King outshone the competition with the coveted Creative Brand of the Festival award after snagging a Titanium Lion for Stevenage Challenge, and a Gold, Silver and Bronze Lion in Film for Moldy Whopper on Friday.

The RBI brand also took home several other awards in the Outdoor, Direct, Social and Influencer, Brand Experience & Activation, PR, Creative Effectiveness, Radio & Audio and Industry Craft categories, most for both “Stevenage Challenge” and “Moldy Whopper.”

But which one was the best one? Campaign US readers think “Stevenage Challenge” takes the trophy.

Burger King has swept several categories at the Cannes Lions Festival so far, taking home several Grand Prix, gold, silver and bronze awards. But which BK campaign is the best? — Campaign US (@CampaignLiveUS) June 24, 2021

See all of BK’s awards here:

Grand Prix

Outdoor Lions

Burger King’s campaign Moldy Whopper, including executions "Day 35", "Day 28", "Day 32", created by David Miami, Ingo Stockholm, Publicis Romania

Direct Lions

Grand Prix for David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King's "Stevenage Challenge"

Social & Influencer Lions

David Madrid and David Miami, Burger King, "Stevenage Challenge"

Brand Experience & Activation

David Madrid and David Miami, Burger King, “Stevenage Challenge”

Gold

Outdoor Lions

Burger King’s campaign Moldy Whopper, including executions "Day 35", "Day 28", "Day 32", created by David Miami, Ingo Stockholm, Publicis Romania

Direct Lions

David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King's "Stevenage Challenge"

Creative Effectiveness Lions

FCB New York, Burger King “The Whopper Detour”

Radio & Audio Lions

David Madrid and Pickle Music New York for Burger King’s “Sneezing and Bumping into Elbows”



David Madrid and Pickle Music New York for Burger King’s “What’s Wrong with this Baby?”



David Madrid and Pickle Music New York for Burger King’s “Not Starting Startups”

Silver

Outdoor Lions

David Buenos Aires, Burger King, “Home of the Billboards”

Direct Lions

David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King's "Stevenage Challenge"

Social & Influencer Lions

David Madrid and David Miami, Burger King, "Stevenage Challenge"

Radio & Audio Lions

David Madrid and Pickle Music New York for Burger King’s “Sneezing and Bumping into Elbows”



David Madrid and Pickle Music New York for Burger King’s “What’s Wrong with this Baby?”



David Madrid and Pickle Music New York for Burger King’s “Work says nothing”



David Madrid for Burger King’s “The King of Stream”

PR Lions

David Miami, Ingo Stockholm, Publicis Romania for Burger King’s Moldy Whopper,

Bronze

Creative Effectiveness Lions

FCB New York, Burger King “The Whopper Detour”

Direct Lions

David Madrid and DESEIF Madrid for Burger King's "The Menu Court"

Brand Experience & Activation

David Madrid and David Miami, Burger King, “Stevenage Challenge” (2)

Radio & Audio Lions

David Madrid and Pickle Music New York for Burger King’s “What’s Wrong with this Baby?”

Industry Craft Lions

TBWA/ Helsinki for Burger King Findland’s “Love Conquers All”