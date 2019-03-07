Steven Bartlett and other top ad names join lineup for U.K. SXSW takeover

Steven Bartlett is to join a slew of U.K. advertising industry speakers as keynote at a British takeover of South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas.

The 26-year-old CEO of Social Chain Group, who was recently crowned Great British Entrepreneur of the Year and Most Influential Agency Figure, will discuss "trust and social" at a day of content in partnership with the British Music Embassy and Campaign US from 12.30 to 1pm on March 9 at Latitude 30.

Bartlett will be joined by Caroline Davison, managing partner at leading creative and communications agency Elvis and Emily Goldhill, strategy lead at youth-focused London creative network Livity.

Davison will dive into recent research by UK advertising’s think tank Credos on public trust in advertising and how the situation compares with the U.S. The event will have a strong focus on how companies can invest in building trust to ensure they remain connected to consumers and build commercial strength.

Meanwhile, Goldhill will be hosting a session on "surviving with purpose: why creative agencies need to think about more than the bottom line."

The day of content is backed by the UK’s Department of International Trade (DIT) and Promote UK, and curated by the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), with support from the Advertising Association.

Other Speakers include Ant Hill, head of creative agency relations at Google, Chris Macdonald, global president at McCann, India Wooldridge, SVP, director at McCann Truth Central, Jamie Sergeant global CEO at Crowd, Saskia Jones, data strategy director and partner at BBH, Heather Corker, client partner and U.S relationship director at Foresight Factory and Danny Bluestone, CEO at Cyber-Duck – among many more.

"The discussion around truth and trust in advertising is absolutely critical now more than ever, in the more challenging and changing world we now live in," said Macdonald.

"Consumers expect and deserve brands to communicate honestly and meaningfully to gain and retain their trust. I’m delighted to be invited to be part of this complex conversation with Campaign."