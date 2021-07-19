Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and Allison Holker ‘Bust a Move’ for Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dance routines have swept the globe — largely thanks to TikTok — and Dick’s Sporting Goods is getting in on the craze.

The sporting goods retailer partnered with Pittsburgh-based agency Where Eagles Dare on its latest brand campaign, “Bust a Move,” to promote its family athletic and athleisure brand, DSG.

Dick’s tapped dance duo Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and Allison Holker as the faces of the campaign. In the spot, Boss and Holker kick off a dance routine before passing along the moves to a diverse cast of characters. Everyone expresses their personal style in DSG apparel, which gives them the freedom to move.

The nostalgic spot is set to Young MC’s 1989 hit song “Bust a Move.” The track was the perfect throwback because it “crosses generations,” Brian Franks, founder and executive creative director of Where Eagles Dare, told Campaign US.

“Even on tWitch’s TikTok, he's super into music because he's a DJ so his music selections are pretty dialed in,” Franks said. “The customer feels like it's connected to everybody in a way that's really fun.”

Boss and Holker’s “infectious” energy on social media inspired the spot, in which the pair passes along their good vibes — and dance moves — to others.

“When you watch them, it's so much fun,” Franks said. “You want to get up and move with them.”

The “Bust a Move” campaign includes video, social media, email marketing, web banners, in-store signage and photography.

Boss and Holker announced their partnership with DSG in April. “We love what they stand for as a family, and their relatable and fun approach to fitness drew us to them as ideal partners,” Ed Plummer, DICK’S Sporting Goods’ chief marketing officer, said. “They and DSG stand for being active, inclusive and accessible.”

DSG has become Dick’s Sporting Goods’ biggest selling in-store brand since its launch in 2019. The company also sells Carrie Underwood’s fitness apparel and accessory brand CALIA and men’s apparel brand VRST.

“This campaign not only highlights the product in a fun way, but we hope it will capture consumers’ attention with the energy of the music and movement, and the style tWitch and Allison bring to it,” Plummer said. “We want people to feel happy after engaging with our content, keeping DSG top of mind.”