Stella Artois slams phone distractions with ridiculous fashion line

Just in: radical breakthrough in the fashion world.

Stella Artois has created a very high pocket for fad-loving beautiful people who want to conceal their phones in style.

The movement, dubbed "Les Haute Pockets," is Stella’s way of telling you to put down your phone and enjoy life (or, in this case, the New York Fashion Week runway).

A hero video spot and static ads are running on Stella Artois’ channels, Hearst online and digital platforms, as well as OOH displays in New York -- including bus wraps and NYC Link commercials.

The creative highlights an innovative fashion collection that features chic pockets, modeled by ridiculously good-looking immortals.

The initiative is an extension of Stella’s campaign "Joie de Bière" or "Joy of Beer," playing off of the French phrase "joie de vivre," which means joy of living. It was launched in April.