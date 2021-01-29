Stella Artois returns to the Super Bowl with “Heartbeat Billionaire”

Belgian beer brand Stella Artois is returning to the Super Bowl with a performance by actor and musician Lenny Kravitz.

The 30-second ad, called “Heartbeat Billionaire,” features an animated Kravitz playing drum and guitar to his song “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over.” The spot, which will air during the game on CBS on Feb. 7, was created by Mother in London.

The campaign is a testament to savoring time with loved ones, said Stella Artois VP of Marketing Lara Krug.

“We were inspired by a fact we had found that says on average, people have about 2.5 billion heartbeats [in their lifetime],” she said. “It brings to life the idea of how you invest those heartbeats.”

Kravitz, a multi-talented artist and musician, embodies the sentiment of spending those heartbeats on passions and with people you love, Krug added. “He is very authentic and quite iconic in how he truly lives his life.”

The spot is part of an ongoing campaign and brand platform for the beer brand called “The Life Artois,” centered around savoring life and the moments spent with others — something we’ve all been missing a lot this past year.

“[The campaign] is more relevant now than ever,” Krug said.

Bars, restaurants and other businesses in the hospitality industry have suffered during the pandemic, with many facing closures and limited capacity in states across the country. Krug said, however, Stella Artois has continued to see growth in off-premise retail and grocery store sales.

The beer brand is owned by Interbrew International B.V., a subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev, which decided not to advertise its flagship Budweiser brand in the game this year in favor of diverting efforts to vaccine awareness. AB InBev will show up in other capacities, including an ad for Bud Light Seltzer and a spot for the corporate parent brand.

Anheuser-Busch has also partnered with the Environmental Media Associatoin (EMA), a nonprofit focused on encouraging green production to adopt the Green Seal certification guidelines for sustainable Super Bowl advertising production. The Stella Artois commercial received the EMA Gold Green Seal for sustainable production.

In addition to the Super Bowl broadcast the campaign will include social media content that will air during the game, developed by Weber Shandwick. Stella will keep the “Life Artois” brand platform for ongoing campaigns.