Stella Artois and GUT agency remind us doors will reopen eventually

There’s a whole lot of certainty flying around right now. But there is one thing we can be sure of: Doors will reopen.

Stella Artois is reminding us that whether it’s four weeks down the line or four months down the line, the line will end.

Over the past three weeks, the brand has launched programs in more than 10 countries across the world to support local bars and restaurants during the COVID-19 crisis. Through a gift-card matching program, Stella Artois has been able to raise more than $2.5 million for local businesses. This drive has just been given a helping hand by GUT agency in the form of a powerful campaign.

Juan Giovaneli, Stella Artois brand director for Argentina, said: "If we know something at Stella Artois, as a brand with more than 600 years of beer tradition in the world, it is that there is always an after. That is why we want to help all those who always gave us a place to meet and connect. It is time to be united and help each other to overcome this crisis as best as possible."

The short film underscores those unforgettable moments in history -- most of which Stella was here to witness.

Ramiro Gamallo and Matías Lafalla, GUT DGCs, added: "Stella Artois witnessed the greatest crises that humanity suffered and how they overcame them. With this campaign we want to transmit an optimistic message, accompanied by a concrete action plan in order for this optimism to become a reality so that we can all celebrate once this is over. To be able to help those who are living with a lot of uncertainty, in this case bars and restaurants, but also to the people who purchase the vouchers since they will double the value of their purchase. "

To make a donation to a restaurant in your country, use the following links: Canada; Brazil; UK; Belgium; Argentina; Mexico; Chile; Peru; France; Italy.