Stella Artois is buying us a beer with our time this Leap Year

Be honest: You probably canceled plans with a friend recently. Not because you suck (maybe because you suck), but because you’re human, and -- let’s face it -- sometimes the couch and the thought of nothingness is way more appealing for your insanity.

We get it.

That’s why Stella Artois is reminding us that time spent with loved ones is invaluable.

This Leap Year, the brand worked in collaboration with VaynerMedia to grant the gift of time with an extra 24 hours. Stella is encouraging people to "UnCancel" plans and catch up with friends and family over a beer – covered by the brand.

Stella released a short film, directed by Kris Belman, showcasing a room full of diners whose meals were paid for with the amount of time they spent catching up.

Consumers can claim a portion of The Stella Leap Day Fund -- a $366,000 bank of beer reserved exclusively for those who spend time together ($366K to align with the 366 days we have in a Leap Year) -- to cover their Stella up to a 24-pack by sharing the film using #UnCancelPromo and tagging someone they want to spend the extra time with.

The campaign is aided by digital OOH placements in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami, featuring a QR code leading to the Leap Day film along with a countdown reminding consumers to take advantage of the extra 24 hours by re-scheduling that get together with a friend.