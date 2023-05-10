The state of sustainable advertising

Sustainable advertising is now a vibrant, active movement. And that’s important because for the first time, success extends far beyond our ecosystem. We’re striving to build a better ad ecosystem to not only improve advertising but also to create a healthy planet and a decarbonized economy.

With all this momentum around building a sustainable future, the question we must now answer is evident: can we chart a direct path to how what we do actually impacts emissions reduction in a meaningful way?

In this podcast, Anne Coghlan, COO and Co-Founder of Scope3, discusses the ins and outs of measuring emissions and why we’re confident the industry now has exactly what it needs to swiftly reduce its carbon footprint.