State Street shares global progress on 3rd anniversary of Fearless Girl

Fearless Girl - the statue that used to brazenly stand across from the Wall Street Charging Bull - has served as a symbol of gender equality since its foundation in March 2017.

Now, the bronze icon’s founding company, State Street Global Advisors, can proudly say that its efforts have been more than lip service for the last three years.

Since the launch of Fearless Girl, 681 publicly-traded companies around the world that previously did not have any women on their boards have added at least one female board member.

Additionally, State Street’s Board of Directors has increased from three women to four, which represents 33 percent of the board. And Stephen Tisdalle, CMO of State Street Global Advisors, said the board will continue to look at future director candidates through a lens of diversity.

"Three years ago when Fearless Girl launched, it wasn’t a statement of accomplishment about gender diversity for us. We were never coming out and saying, ‘Look how great we are.’ It was meant to inspire us as much as it was meant to inspire the whole world," said Tisdalle.

He added: "We had to walk the talk, and we had our challenges, but we’ve implemented new and rigorous practices the last several years, and we have more work to do."

As of now, State Street Global Advisors’ senior leadership is more than 30 percent female, and about 75 percent of its $3.1 trillion in assets under management is overseen by women and minority leaders.

This morning, State Street Global Advisors unveiled a "living wall" of flowers by Fearless Girl at the New York Stock Exchange, which became her new home last December. Tisdalle said the flowers "symbolize the importance of continuing to grow the number of women in senior leaderships" while purple is the theme of International Women’s Day. The wall also recognizes the 681 companies that have changed their all male boards since Fearless Girl’s inception. McCann, which launched Fearless Girl for SSGA in 2017, continues to serve as its creative agency. Tisdalle told Campaign the partnership has been a success because the shop understands its business and can tell its stories in innovative, novel ways.

681 companies have added a women director since we debuted #FearlessGirl 3 years ago - today we celebrate by growing this message. #IWD2020 #shareworthy — State Street Global Advisors (@StateStreetGA) March 5, 2020

In addition to the living wall, State Street Global Advisors will continue to use its power and votes to advocate for all sorts of diversity and balance, including social issues, the environment and corporate governance. The company is expanding its gender diversity voting guidelines to Hong Kong and Singapore, which were introduced in the U.S., U.K. and Australia in 2017, and extended to continental Europe, Canada and Japan in 2018.