Starz presses play on global media review

Starz has launched a global media review, Campaign US has learned.

Digitas is the U.S. incumbent and is expected to participate in the pitch, according to sources involved.

In addition to the Starz premium cable and satellite TV network, Starz owns 18 premium cable channels in the U.S., including Encore. Starz also has an eponymous streaming service in the U.S.

Internationally, Starz operates in 51 countries with streaming services StarzPlay in Europe and Latin America, and StarzPlay Arabia in the Middle East and Africa.

Starz is owned by Lionsgate Entertainment, which currently works with Starcom on media and is not reviewing its business, according to Campaign US sources.

Starz spent under $100 million on advertising in the past year, according to MediaRadar.

The entertainment company is pivoting to streaming along with the rest of the industry as consumers engage with entertainment in new ways during the pandemic. Starz’s streaming app is available for $8.99 per month, and its premium channel is accessible through platforms including Hulu and Amazon Prime for the same price.

Competition in the streaming market is fierce, with entertainment giants including Disney, NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia all launching their own streaming service in the past year. Disney shattered subscriber projections for Disney Plus in its first year, surpassing 100 million subscribers in March. Plus, pure-play streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Prime already have massive footprints.

Starz popular shows include fantasy-dramas Outlander and American Gods, and period drama Black Sails.

Digitas declined to comment. Starz did not reply to requests for comment.