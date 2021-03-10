Starting a new job in a pandemic

NEW YORK: SourceCode Communications has launched WeRaise PR, a full-service PR agency that is dedicated to advancing working mothers in the communications industry.

Founded by SourceCode managing partner Greg Mondshein and led by managing director Moon Vitiello, WeRaise PR was created in response to the mass exodus of women from the workforce as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WeRaise PR is a subsidiary of SourceCode, but will operate as a separate entity from an agency perspective.

Building a strong agency culture that reflects employees' values is one way to staunch the flow, according to Vitiello, who is a mother herself.

“There's definitely this reverence in our industry for what the ideal public relations worker is; it's fast-paced and chaotic,” she said. “So it's no surprise that so many mothers opted out of agency life even before COVID.”

WeRaise's agency model is built to benefit parents, caregivers and clients alike by creating a sustainable work environment that values life-work balance using employment tiers.

Employees can choose between four tiers that vary in hours worked from “First Steppers” working under 15 hours to “Graduates” working full time and benefiting from childcare stipends, unlimited PTO options and six months paid parental leave.

These tiers are a flexible way for parents to decide how much time they devote to work vs. home life.

“As a freelancer, you usually get paid for your time, and you don't get paid for days off,” Vitiello said. “That alone is showing mothers that you can have a career without giving up all these benefits you try to accrue throughout your whole career.”

Other than empowering working caregivers, WeRaise also endeavors to make top-tier strategy and creativity accessible to start-ups and mid-sized companies looking to grow or evolve.

“We have an opportunity to work with great companies that may not have the financial access to top shelf talent and services, but they're demanding diversity on their teams,” Vitiello said. “You can’t be competitive in 2021 if you are leaving 50% of your best talent at the door.”

To the naysayers worried about productivity and overhead, Mondshein said traditional work environments have left “an amazing body of talent sitting on the sidelines.”

“Can you be profitable and make clients happy while providing benefits to people who aren't working full time? Our opinion is you absolutely can,” he said. “We want to leverage this awesome talent and also give them the opportunities that they deserve.”

“Because of the pandemic, [companies] decided not to do their internship programs,” she said. “It was very discouraging because I was in my junior year, and this is the time you're supposed to have internships, and I didn’t know if companies were actually going to be forgiving like people said they would.”

The prospect of graduating college without prior workplace experience is a scary one especially when every job posting on LinkedIn asks for “3-5 years of experience.”

“I'm sure there are [candidates] that have more work experience than others. That's amazing. But I would love [companies] to take into account that there are people that were not able to get that experience, and that’s not their fault,” Guzman said.

Others that have already entered the workforce need patience, understanding and guidance from managers and executives.

For my part, I am comforted by the reminders that I should still take lunch breaks even while working from home, and the flexibility offered me when I want to talk over the phone instead of an email.

Your first job is a learning experience, and it’s much harder to learn without being physically present. Many things that may seem obvious aren’t.

Compassion is a virtue we’ve all learned the importance of over this past year, and I ask those reading this to extend it to your younger colleagues and prospective team members.

As for the Gen Zers putting themselves out there and worried about what the future holds for them, I see you and I’m proud.