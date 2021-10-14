Starcom drives away with AutoZone media account

Starcom has won AutoZone’s media buying and planning account, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to Campaign US.

The account was won as part of a competitive pitch process. Publicis Media declined to comment.

AutoZone spent less than $100 million on advertising in the past year, according to MediaRadar.

Campaign US also confirmed AutoZone ran a creative pitch, but AutoZone did not respond to requests for comment when asked for details.

The account move comes after AutoZone recently made changes to its executive leadership team in a push to boost its marketing efforts.

Most recently, the company promoted Phil Daniele to executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and supply chain.

The automotive parts and accessories company also promoted Mark Finestone as executive vice president of strategy and innovation.

In September, AutoZone reported net sales of $4.9 billion for its fourth quarter ended August 28, 2021, a 8.1% increase year over year. Sales for stores open at least one year, also referred to as domestic same store sales, increased 4.3% for the quarter.

AutoZone, which sells aftermarket auto parts and accessories, has maintained growth despite a global chip shortage that’s expected to cost the auto industry $210 billion in revenue in 2021.