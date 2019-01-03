Star-studded lineup leads Cigna's new charge

Nick Jonas, Queen Latifah and Ted Danson have joined forces with Cigna for a new campaign focused on mental health.

The multi-platform initiative, created in partnership with McCann, features the star-studded cast encouraging Americans to take control of their physical and emotional wellbeing by checking in with a doctor.

A series of fun and important videos see the celebs in their happy place -- from Jonas cuddling puppies to Danson Ted meditating.

"It was important for me to partner with Cigna because they are looking at not just the body, but whole person wellness," said Queen Latifah.

"I’m so grateful for my fans and I want every one of them to be the best versions of themselves they can possibly be. That means being proactive about your health by scheduling an annual well-exam and then making that time with your doctors meaningful by being open and honest about how you’re feeling.

"It’s a serious topic, so we’re using light humor to get our message across and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have to share and hopefully, take those important actions."

Stephen Cassell, vice president, global branding at Cigna, added: "Our goal is to help all people -- no matter whether they are Cigna customers or not -- to be and feel their healthiest in body and mind, and preventive care is the way to achieve that."