Star-studded line-up kicks off Madden NFL 20

A new Madden NFL 20 ad has landed, and its hype-y contents is the ultimate tease for gamers waiting for this next installment to drop.

The brand enlisted football stars Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs, Juju Smith-Schuster from the New Orlean Saints, Alvin Kamara from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and rappers Lil Yachty and DJ Khaled.

Madden worked with Johannes Leonardo to devise tasty creative.

Omid Amidi, creative director at JL, said: "Madden 20 allows a culture of gamers to achieve superstardom in a myriad of ways. For this year's campaign, it was important for us to bring together a collective of cultural icons to showcase how gridiron greatness is within everyone's reach.

"Whether you are a superstar athlete, a hip-hop visionary, or an everyday gamer. The power is in your hands."