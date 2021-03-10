Stagwell Group organic revenue spikes 59.9% in Q4

WASHINGTON: Stagwell Group posted a 59.9% organic revenue surge to $111.9 million in Q4 2020 and 29.1% to $182.7 million for the full year.

Despite the challenging environment brought on by the pandemic, the substantial growth can be attributed to Stagwell's positioning at the forefront of technology and digital marketing, according to partner Jay Leveton.

The company has made strides in its merger with MDC Partners with MDC's board approving the transaction in December.

Net income for Q4 rose to $32.7 million, a 857.5% increase compared to $3.4 million in the year prior. For 2020, net income rose 244.7% to $71.5 million compared to $20.7 million in 2019.

The pandemic significantly impacted some of Stagwell's brands in the travel and entertainment verticals, according to the earnings statement, but strategic investments and prudent cost management procedures led to profitability.

“As the operating environment improves in 2021 and we accelerate to an even more digital world, we remain uniquely positioned as a disruptor that solves the challenges modern marketers face,” Leveton said in an earnings statement.

Stagwell’s agencies include Code and Theory, ForwardPMX, Grason, Harris Insights & Analytics, HarrisX, Ink, Locaria, MMI Agency, Multiview, National Research Group, Observatory, Reputation Defender, Scout, SKDKnickerbocker, Stagwell Tech, Targeted Victory and Wye Communications.

These are estimated results, and Stagwell plans to release audited financial results for the year and Q4 as an amendment to MDC's previously filed S-4. Stagwell did the same with Q3 earnings.