Stability is sexy

Let’s face it: The world is full of instability and 2024 is off to a tumultuous start.

Whatever the latest crisis happens to be, when investors panic, budgets get pulled and markets dry up. We in the advertising industry — a business that’s chaotic on its best day — are usually among the first to feel it.

What’s ironic is that the thing we need most amid unstable markets is promising growth, investment and innovation. When we feel the rumble of instability, that is precisely when goals are set, priorities renewed and teams are challenged to aim high.

How do we meet these goals in the face of turmoil and uncertainty when budgets are being cut and clients are skittish?

As agency stewards of a healthy 20-year partnership with Constellation Brands, I’m convinced the answer begins with relationships. Taking this ride with smart, talented, optimistic people makes an incredible difference to the end result. Relationships give us the courage to push each other. They propel ingenuity so we anticipate a need before it arrives. They are built on integrity and trust — giving us a safe space to push our ideas forward.

Some of last year’s top work was born out of tried-and-true partnerships, like Dove’s Cost of Beauty campaign, created by Ogilvy. It’s clear the moving ideas were born from a relationship of real trust and shared values. Same goes for Apple. A legacy partnership with TBWA\Media Arts Lab led to the unique Fuzzy Feelings holiday campaign.

Research shows that nearly 70% of teams that develop the most effective creative and media have above-average relationships. Because they were built on a shared foundation, these relationships are disproportionately successful, effective and profitable.

It’s clear that successful relationships lead to great work, but building relationships to last has never been more challenging. The average CMO tenure is now less than 40 months. And when the CMO leaves, whoever comes in next wants to shake things up.

If what we’re truly after is innovation and fresh thinking, we must challenge ourselves to look beyond this reactive instinct to leave our current partners and start new every time we face a change. Because while shiny and new might seem exciting at first, there’s nothing more powerful, nothing sexier, than stability.

Stability creates transparency. It establishes a solid foundation that lets us take moonshots. It fosters trust to overcome chaos instead of getting caught up in it.

A recent Harvard Business Review study shows the most innovative companies look to “innovation catalysts” to help them avoid the trap of dismissing novel ideas that can ultimately lead to innovation. Innovation catalysts are defined as external partners that are “generous with their time,” “always on the hunt for out-of-the-ordinary ideas,” and have “a knack for cultivating networks that combine a sense of community and a diversity of perspectives.”

Brands can and should expect novel, boundary-pushing ideas from their agencies. That shared foundation of trust is the best place to jump from, when you want to take your next leap.

Stability is the unsung hero of innovation and growth in our industry. It is the lynchpin of collaboration that leads to new ideas. It creates the transparency and trust that ultimately allows clients and agencies to push each other to be better. It is a cost-effective and powerful approach that can be easily overlooked, but should never be confused with complacency.

Because when you have stability, you have the support to take risks. When you have stability, you have the courage to conquer change. And when you have stability, you can find clarity in a storm rather than getting caught up in the chaos.

In an industry that moves fast, stability is not just practical – it is undeniably sexy.

Sharon Napier, executive chair and founder of Partners + Napier and board chair of the 4As.